MetLiveArts Presents February Performances

This February at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MetLiveArts includes The Lincoln Family Album with actors Kathleen Chalfant and Rufus Collins ; the male vocal quintet, Profeti della Quinta, performing the works of Claudio Monteverdi and Salomone Rossi; Gerald Clayton Quartet in an evening that celebrates 100 years of jazz standards and love songs, as part of MetFridays; and Quartet in Residence, PUBLIQuartet, returns to The Met with a program exploring, What is "American music"? with Jessie Montgomery's Banner . Explore one of the most misunderstood yet fascinating White House relationships: that of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.

