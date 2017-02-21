Mel Brown keeps the beat with Dizzy G...

Mel Brown keeps the beat with Dizzy Gillespie's music

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Playing drums for stars across many genres, Portland's own legend Mel Brown has many musicians whom he has admired throughout the years. Brown never played with the great jazz trumpet player and band leader, but he opened for Gillespie one time, watched him perform many times, and the two had many mutual friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC