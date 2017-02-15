Lyric Unlimited And Lyric Opera of Chicago Present Charlie Parker's YARDBIRD, 3/24
Lyric Opera of Chicago and Lyric Unlimited are proud to present the Chicago premiere of a jazz-infused operatic event, Charlie Parker's YARDBIRD. Directed by Ron Daniels, this 90-minute chamber opera by Daniel Schnyder and Bridgette A. Wimberly explores the extraordinary life of legendary jazz saxophonistCharlie Parker.
