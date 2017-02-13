Longmont Senior Center hosts big band Sweetheart Dance
After 55 years together, married for 52, they're still dancing. The graceful couple were among more than 100 people who took to the dance floor Sunday at the Longmont Senior Center 's annual Sweetheart Dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC