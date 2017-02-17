Long Beach Symphony offers evening of Nat King Cole

Under the direction of Maestro Stuart Malina, the Long Beach Symphony will be getting romantic after Valentine's Day with a concert that pays tribute to the love songs of Nat King Cole. The Feb. 18 concert at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., is part of the Symphony's less formal Pops! concert series, which encourages audiences to bring a picnic and drinks for a night of music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.