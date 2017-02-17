Long Beach Symphony offers evening of Nat King Cole
Under the direction of Maestro Stuart Malina, the Long Beach Symphony will be getting romantic after Valentine's Day with a concert that pays tribute to the love songs of Nat King Cole. The Feb. 18 concert at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., is part of the Symphony's less formal Pops! concert series, which encourages audiences to bring a picnic and drinks for a night of music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC