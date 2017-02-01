Legends Of Jazz: Charlie Parker Show At Barking Legs Thursday
The Barking Legs Theater quarterly series in association with the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra kicks off 2017 with a tribute to the great Bird-or Yardbird-Charlie Parker on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Not only one of jazz's most important instrumentalists, Bird revolutionized music as one of the founding fathers of the Bebop movement, taking jazz into an ... (more)
