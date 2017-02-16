La Vie En Rose are at the Toorak Hotel in Torquay

The outfit have a collective, wide-ranging background in classical, traditional jazz, rock, Western swing, blues and roots all brought together by a shared love of gypsy jazz. The fiery swing, romantic waltzes, Latin beats and lilting melodies of Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli and the Quintette du Hot Club de France are still as engaging now, as when they first burst on to the stage in the 1930s and 40s.

