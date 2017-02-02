Kurt Elling, Branford Marsalis take jazz on 'Upward Spiral'
As an ambitious young vocalist coming up on the Chicago scene in the early 1990s, Kurt Elling cultivated his sound by his sitting in regularly with some of the toughest tenors in a city known for producing take-no-prisoner saxophonists. Masters like Von Freeman, Eddie Johnson and Ed Petersen encouraged him to get up night after night, despite his nagging suspicions that he was "frankly unqualified," says Elling, 49. "I tried to learn from all of those great players, how to be ready so I'm not the weakest link, the singer who slows anybody's progress down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Jan 15
|Pieces of a man
|38
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec '16
|The Counselor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC