Kurrajong's jazz has raw sax appeal
From 5.30pm on Saturday, February 25, the Steve Arie Trio will headline a special Jazz in the Park event organised by The Kurrajong Community Forum and Hawkesbury City Council. The Steve Arie Trio play a wide selection of well known jazz and Latin standards, from artists including Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Harry Connick Jr, Antonio Carlos Jobim and Louis Armstrong.
