Kids who sing get a chance at free lessons from a pro
Though she's been singing professionally since she was 19, Tonya Boyd-Cannon says she got most of her early music training playing saxophone in school bands. Now a class of 8- to 12-year-olds will be able to learn everything from vocal techniques to a bit about the music business in weekly two-hour sessions with Boyd-Cannon , a soul singer who has a degree in classical vocal performance and was among the top 20 in the 2015 season of NBC's "The Voice."
