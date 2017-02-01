Key to success at Swindon Youth Piano Festival is playing jazz super...
MORE than 40 lucky young pianist from across the town will have the opportunity to perform on Jamie Cullum 's beloved Yamaha grand piano at this year's Swindon Youth Piano Festival. Staged at the Commonweal C6 auditorium on Monday, the event starts at 7pm with tickets priced at A 5 available on the door.
