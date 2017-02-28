Kenwood Jazz Band takes on D.C. and t...

Kenwood Jazz Band takes on D.C. and the Kennedy Center

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Students from Kenwood Academy Jazz Band directed by Gerald Powell perform with Jason Moran and Theaster Gates at Eisenhower Theater in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Students from Kenwood Academy Jazz Band directed by Gerald Powell perform with Jason Moran and Theaster Gates at Eisenhower Theater in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. For the Kenwood Academy Jazz Band, director Gerald Powell and even Jason Moran - a widely admired jazz pianist and MacArthur Fellow - were fully aware of how much they had taken on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Feb 24 jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan '17 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC