John McLaughlin Announces Farewell Tour Featuring Jimmy Herring
John McLaughlin, one of music's most influential and prolific guitarists, composers and bandleaders, will begin his farewell U.S. tour November 1, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. McLaughlin will be joined by Jimmy Herring, who has been in the creative forefront of the American rock-jam movement for 25 years.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
