John McLaughlin Announces Farewell Tour Featuring Jimmy Herring

16 hrs ago

John McLaughlin, one of music's most influential and prolific guitarists, composers and bandleaders, will begin his farewell U.S. tour November 1, 2017, in Buffalo, New York. McLaughlin will be joined by Jimmy Herring, who has been in the creative forefront of the American rock-jam movement for 25 years.

