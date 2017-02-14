Jimmy Vee joins Star Wars: The Last J...

Jimmy Vee joins Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast as R2-D2 following Kenny Baker's death

The 57-year-old actor will replace the late Kenny Baker - who died in August last year aged 81 - as the iconic astromech droid for the upcoming instalment of the franchise, set to be released this December. Jimmy is no stranger to the sci-fi saga, having actually appeared as the droid in The Force Awakens in 2015, although he remained uncredited as Kenny was named as the actor behind the costume.

