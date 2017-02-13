Jazz stars to play the palace
The jazz and soul stars Corinne Bailey Rae, Jamie Cullum and Gregory Porter have been revealed as the latest new acts for this year's Nocturne season at Blenheim Palace. The trio of award-winning singers, who have sold more than 15 million albums between them, will perform full sets on the night drawing on songs from across their extensive back catalogues.
