Jazz quartet celebrates the Cellar at Vernon Jazz Club
Vancouver saxophonist Cory Weeds is returning to Vernon after visiting with the B3 Kings just before Christmas. This time he is performing with his quartet, including pianist Harold Mabern, at the Vernon Jazz Club for a special night, Wednesday, Feb. 8. We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.
