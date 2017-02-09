Jazz Pianist & Composer Michael Wolff Set for Retrospective Hosted by Comedian Lewis Black
Acclaimed jazz pianist/composer Michael Wolff has confirmed one of his biggest concerts in years for March 12th at the West Bank Caf in NYC, hosted by comedian Lewis Black . Wolff recalls, "I met Lewis in the 80's when he was running the downstairs at the West Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC