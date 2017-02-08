Jazz Icon Matthew Shipp on Ending His Recording Career With 'Piano Song'

Since the early 1990s, piano maestro Matthew Shipp has been a chief linchpin of the avant-garde jazz underground, producing a monolithic catalog that has pioneered-and polarized-the jazz lexicon. The East Village fixture , alongside bassist/composer William Parker and the late, great saxophonist David S. Ware, formed a godlike trifecta of jazz giants who will forever remain pillars of the avant scene.

