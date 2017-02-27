Jazz Guitar Greats Al Di Meola, Stephane Wrembel and More Play NYC

This week in jazz, the dominant instrument is clearly the guitar. No less than five of the all-time greatest guitarists in jazz are in town this week: John Pizzarelli and his trio play Birdland on Tuesday, February 28 through Saturday, March 4 , while Stephane Wrembel, Stochelo Rosenberg, and Al Di Meola play Carnegie Hall on Friday in what promises to be a spectacular concert titled "Django a Gogo."

