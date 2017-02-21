Jazz duo perform in Bournemouth to ma...

Jazz duo perform in Bournemouth to mark launch of new and improved music festival

GET ready to swing this summer as the new look Jazz by The Sea Festival looks set to be bigger and better than ever. Attracting popular jazz musicians to Dorset for one week, the festival opens on Sunday, June 11 with a family jazz concert at Lighthouse, Poole, hosted by BBC Radio 2's Clare Teal with the Guy Barker Big Band and guests.

