Jazz drummer Mike Clark keeps 'bumping into funk' - and he's back in Bay Area

When Mike Clark looks in the mirror, he sees a drummer steeped in the rhythmically expansive post-bop tradition, the roiling polyrhythmic sound defined by Elvin Jones and Tony Williams in the 1960s. But when the phone rings, more often than not the gigs he's called for require his deep-in-the-pocket feel for jazz/funk fusion, a pervasively influential style to which he's inextricably linked through his 1970s tenure with Herbie Hancock's Headhunters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.