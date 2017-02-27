Jazz at Lincoln Center 2017 Gala Celebrates Ella at 100: Forever The First Lady of Song

Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2017 Gala , entitled "Ella at 100: Forever The First Lady of Song," will celebrate the centennial of Ella Fitzgerald whose legacy and influence define a classic era of jazz vocal. Through a diverse and rich repertoire arranged by members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis , the evening's performances will demonstrate why Ella, the "First Lady of Song," remains unrivaled in succinct phrasing and uncompromising musicality.

