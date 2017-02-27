Jazz at Lincoln Center 2017 Gala Cele...

Jazz at Lincoln Center 2017 Gala Celebrates Ella at 100: Forever The First Lady of Song

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Wynton Marsalis fan club

Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2017 Gala , entitled "Ella at 100: Forever The First Lady of Song," will celebrate the centennial of Ella Fitzgerald whose legacy and influence define a classic era of jazz vocal. Through a diverse and rich repertoire arranged by members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis , the evening's performances will demonstrate why Ella, the "First Lady of Song," remains unrivaled in succinct phrasing and uncompromising musicality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wynton Marsalis fan club.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Feb 24 jaber thernstrap 157
News 'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07) Feb 12 Chris Princeton 6
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Feb 11 robertwebster 243
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan '17 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan '17 Elton Bach 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC