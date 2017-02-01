Jazz acts unveiled for February

Stafford Jazz Society has unveiled its latest line-up, which kicks off with the Savannah Jazz Band on Sunday at The White Eagle Club, Riverway. The band is one of the most popular on the UK jazz scene, having played at most well-known festivals and jazz weekends.

Chicago, IL

