Jackie Greene Guests With Anders Osborne & Assembly Of Dust At The Capitol Theatre: Photos & Videos
New Orleans guitarist Anders Osborne headlined the action of The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on Saturday night. Assembly of Dust opened for Osborne and were joined by guitarist Jackie Greene who would later spend lots of time on-stage with Anders and his band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC