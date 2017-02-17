Jackie Greene Guests With Anders Osbo...

Jackie Greene Guests With Anders Osborne & Assembly Of Dust At The Capitol Theatre: Photos & Videos

New Orleans guitarist Anders Osborne headlined the action of The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on Saturday night. Assembly of Dust opened for Osborne and were joined by guitarist Jackie Greene who would later spend lots of time on-stage with Anders and his band.

