ISU Jazz Ensembles to host Valentine's Big Band Dance
The Illinois State University Jazz Ensembles will present a Valentine's Big Band Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 11. The event will take place at the New Lafayette Club on 1602 S. Main St. Admission is $15 per person at the door. Big band music from the 1930s and 1940s will be featured at the dance, along with a variety of ballroom dance styles such as rhumba, cha-cha, waltz, swing, salsa and samba.
