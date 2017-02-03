ISU Jazz Ensembles to host Valentine's Big Band Dance

The Illinois State University Jazz Ensembles will present a Valentine's Big Band Dance from 7-10 p.m. on Feb. 11. The event will take place at the New Lafayette Club on 1602 S. Main St. Admission is $15 per person at the door. Big band music from the 1930s and 1940s will be featured at the dance, along with a variety of ballroom dance styles such as rhumba, cha-cha, waltz, swing, salsa and samba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.