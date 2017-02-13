If po-boys were invented in 1929, how...

If po-boys were invented in 1929, how was Louis Armstrong eating them a decade earlier?

12 hrs ago

What if the real history of the po-boy is far more complex than we have been led to believe, lost for a half-century, a secret tied up in race, class, sex and the hazy early years of jazz in New Orleans, and with Louis Armstrong somehow at the center of it all? In September, I wrote about the murky origins of the sandwich, which lore has it was invented by the Martin brothers, Benny and Clovis, to serve to striking streetcar motormen and conductors in 1929.

