If po-boys were invented in 1929, how was Louis Armstrong eating them a decade earlier?
What if the real history of the po-boy is far more complex than we have been led to believe, lost for a half-century, a secret tied up in race, class, sex and the hazy early years of jazz in New Orleans, and with Louis Armstrong somehow at the center of it all? In September, I wrote about the murky origins of the sandwich, which lore has it was invented by the Martin brothers, Benny and Clovis, to serve to striking streetcar motormen and conductors in 1929.
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Tony Bennett: Lady Gaga has a gift
|Dec '16
|The Counselor
|2
