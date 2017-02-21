Icon of traditional jazz comes to Red...

Icon of traditional jazz comes to Redditch

CHRIS Barber OBE is one of the last British Jazz legends around and an icon of traditional jazz in United Kingdom. This year he celebrates his 67th Anniversary as leader of his band and 62nd on a full-time professional basis.

