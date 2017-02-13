Hundreds of local schoolchildren to celebrate the giants of jazz

A TOTAL of 600 young music lovers in 54 schools across Southampton and beyond will be involved in a new music education project to mark the centenary of the birth of six Giants of Jazz. The Jazz Ticket, in honour of composer 'Tadd' Dameron, vocalist Ella Fitzgerald, trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, pianist Thelonious Monk, drummer Buddy Rich, and percussionist Mongo Santamaria, will be launched in the city this month.

