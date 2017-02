Highlights In Jazz Presents A Salute To David Amram at Tribeca Performing Arts Center

Jack Kleinsinger's Highlights In Jazz, New York's longest running jazz concert series, proudly continues its 45th season at 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, NYC with A Salute To David Amram , featuring the renowned award winning multi-instrumentalist composer/conductor and his quartet with drummer Kevin Twigg, bassist Ren Hart and percussionist Adam Amran, joined by NEA Jazz Master alto saxophonist/clarinetist Paquito D'Rivera, distinguished trombonist Earl McIntyre , veteran pianist Norman Simmons and Multi Grammy Award nominee, drummer/percussionist Bobby Sanabria , plus, as in all Highlights In Jazz concerts, a surprise special guest.

