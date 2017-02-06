Here's a PDX Jazz Festival guide for jazz newbies and jazz nerds alike
With dozens of commendably diverse shows covering emerging, established and legacy artists, including 30 headline concerts, the 2017 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival is, like jazz itself, too big for a listener to take it all in. Portland Jazz Master Mel Brown also suggests listening to Portland's first rate-jazz station, KMHD , or the nonprofit community radio station KBOO to learn about more jazz you might want to check out in person -- always the best way to experience this in-the-moment music.
