Gypsy jazz night out in Grimsby
Taking their lead from contemporary gypsy jazz masters such as Birelli Lagrene and Angelo Debarre, the band has a fresh modern sound but is firmly rooted in the style of the legendary Manouche Guitar Virtuoso Django Reinhardt. Djangonauts is made up of Chris Walker on guitar, Phil Johnson on rhythm guitar, Kevin walker on double bass and Henrik Linnemann with the flute.
