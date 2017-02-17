Gypsy jazz next up for Hudson River PAC's UBS Atrium Series

Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli will be performing at The UBS Atrium in Weehawken on Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. Finnish guitarist Olli Soikkeli and French accordionist Julien Labro have joined forces to create a new take on traditional Gypsy Jazz. You can hear them at The UBS Atrium Series Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m. in the UBS Atrium in Weehawken.

