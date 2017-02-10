Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies
Jarreau was born in Milwaukee, WI, on March 12, 1940, and began singing at 4 years old. He specialized in jazz, R&B and pop music, and won many awards for his contribution to music culture.
