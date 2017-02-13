Global travelers might again be able ...

Global travelers might again be able to get vaccinations from county

11 hrs ago

Globetrotters in Sedgwick County may once again be able to get the shots they need for world travel at the Sedgwick County Health Department. Sedgwick County commissioners will vote Wednesday on whether to restore a program that provides vaccines for diseases like typhoid and yellow fever that are recommended for travel to some countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

