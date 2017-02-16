Generations of jazz

Next week, several generations of jazz artists will be represented locally as part of San Jose Jazz's Winter Fest 2017 concerts on the Peninsula. Vocalist Kim Nalley will celebrate legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald's centenary on Sunday, Feb. 26. A San Francisco-based musical treasure since the 1990s, Nalley has sung with proto-swing and jump blues bands, led her own jazz groups and, most recently, pursued a doctorate in history at the University of California, Berkeley, with stints in between as a club owner in North Beach and on various stages as an actress.

