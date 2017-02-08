For the love of jazz: Peter Erskine o...

For the love of jazz: Peter Erskine on ninth Grammy nomination

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Trojan

Erskine, the director of drumset studies and professor practice at the Thornton School of Music, has over two dozen albums to his name and has also appeared in over 600 albums and film scores, including the Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. In December, Erskine's illustrious career as a composer, performer and author was supplemented with a ninth Grammy nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Trojan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jazz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07) Feb 6 Chris M 23
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Feb 5 El Cacique 39
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jan 31 Costa Mesa 156
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party Jan 23 Anita Bryant s Jihad 7
News Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p... Jan 21 Elton Bach 1
Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To... Jan 16 glassonyonpr 1
News Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s... Jan 15 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Jazz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jazz Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC