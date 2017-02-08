For the love of jazz: Peter Erskine on ninth Grammy nomination
Erskine, the director of drumset studies and professor practice at the Thornton School of Music, has over two dozen albums to his name and has also appeared in over 600 albums and film scores, including the Oscar-nominated musical La La Land. In December, Erskine's illustrious career as a composer, performer and author was supplemented with a ninth Grammy nomination.
