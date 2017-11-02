FESTIVAL: 19th Annual Healdsburg Jazz...

FESTIVAL: 19th Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival, June 2-11, 2017 a ' Lineup Announced

Nineteen years is quite a long time for an underdog festival to exist, but with determination and ambition, the Healdsburg Jazz Festival has become a beloved cultural fixture of the Sonoma County area. With artistic director Jessica Felix at the helm, this yearly gathering of some of the very best jazz artists currently playing continues to draw international attention and respect.

