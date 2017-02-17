Fats Domino and Jazz pioneer Freddie 'King' Keppard highlight new exhibit at Laura Plantation
Besides music, what do Rock N' Roll legend Fats Domino and Jazz pioneer Freddie "King" Keppard have in common? Both trace their roots back to Laura, the creole owned and operated plantation in Vacherie. Their connection to Laura, along with the stories of many other notables Louisianians, has come to light with Laura's newest permanent exhibit examining the lives, contributions, and roots of the slaves and workers at Laura.
