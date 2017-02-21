Exquisite music, comedy at Dimario an...

Exquisite music, comedy at Dimario and friends

From left: Security consultant and actor, Robert Finzi Smith points out something of interest to saxophonist, Dean Frazer and Dimario McDowell, event organiser, at the recent 'Thursday Night Live' series at 2A Strathairn Avenue, Kingston. A night of exquisite live music and comedy marked last Thursday's rendition of the Dimario and Friends-produced Thursday Night Live! series, at 2wo A Seafood, 2A Strathairn Avenue .

