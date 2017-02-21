Exquisite music, comedy at Dimario and friends
From left: Security consultant and actor, Robert Finzi Smith points out something of interest to saxophonist, Dean Frazer and Dimario McDowell, event organiser, at the recent 'Thursday Night Live' series at 2A Strathairn Avenue, Kingston. A night of exquisite live music and comedy marked last Thursday's rendition of the Dimario and Friends-produced Thursday Night Live! series, at 2wo A Seafood, 2A Strathairn Avenue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gumbo' by Scott Falcon (Jun '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris Princeton
|6
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|robertwebster
|243
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan '17
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan '17
|Elton Bach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC