Ex-husband: Judy Garland was groped by Munchkins on 'Wizard of Oz' set

Judy Garland's third husband has a posthumous memoir out, and parts of it will be very uncomfortable reading for Wizard of Oz fans. In Judy and I: My Life With Judy Garland , Sid Luft claims that the 16-year-old Garland was groped by Munchkins on set, People reports.

