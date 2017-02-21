Enjoy Big Band Sounds with the Capital Jazz Orchestra in April at the CCA
The Big Band sounds of Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman and Woody Herman are revived as jazz clarinet master and Benny Goodman alumnus Ken Peplowski teams up with the Capital Jazz Orchestra at the historic Capitol Center for the Arts in Downtown Concord on Sunday, April 2 for "Artie, Benny, Woody". Tickets are currently on sale starting at $20, plus any applicable fees for phone/Internet sales.
