Elmhurst College Jazz Festival celebrates 50th year

The Elmhurst College Jazz Festival, one of the oldest collegiate jazz festivals in the country, celebrates its 50th anniversary with an all-star lineup of the industry's most notable performing artists, as well as some of the country's leading college bands. In honor of the 50th anniversary, the jazz festival kicks off with a Gala Opening Concert featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Elmhurst College Jazz Band Thursday, Feb. 23, and closes with a concert Sunday, Feb. 26, by the Bill Holman Big Band, featuring an original commemorative composition by Bill Holman.

