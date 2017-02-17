Donald Glover will play Simba in Jon ...

Donald Glover will play Simba in Jon Favreau's live action 'Lion King' movie

Between Adele's wins, Beyonce's show-stopping performance and the political moments from Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, Sunday's Grammy Awards were a night to remember. There was a sad note to the day, with the news that seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76. With the Oscars around the corner and much of Hollywood still focused on the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts: Donald Glover continues his reign as Hollywood's hottest hire, as it appears he will soon become the King of the Jungle, Simba, in Disney's latest live action adaptation.

Chicago, IL

