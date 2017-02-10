Daryl Sherman And Adrian Cunningham Jazz At Kitano
DARYL SHERMAN singer - pianist and ADRIAN CUNNINGHAM alto sax,clarinet, flute got a crazy new rhythm in their step! JAZZ at KITANO Thursday, February 16th Sets 8 & 10 pm Manhattan favorite Daryl Sherman is no stranger to piano/ horn duo playing. Since her first outing with venerable baritone sax icon Joe Temperley, she's appeared with other luminaries including Houston Person and Warren Vache.
