Countdown on for Jazz in February
The fourth Cemal Resit Rey Jazz in February will be held this year between Feb. 13 and 21, featuring seven concerts by masters of jazz from various countries at Istanbul's CRR Concert Hall. The event will open with a concert by two important names in Northern European jazz, Terje Rypdal and Ketil Bjornstad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jazz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering WBEE Harvey, Illinois (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Chris M
|23
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Feb 5
|El Cacique
|39
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jan 31
|Costa Mesa
|156
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|Jan 23
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|7
|Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to p...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Legendary French Violinist Jean Luc Ponty To To...
|Jan 16
|glassonyonpr
|1
|Ohio judges often pick music to mask attorney s...
|Jan 15
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jazz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC