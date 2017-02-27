Chilliwack celebrates 100 years of jazz
The Creole Jazz Band will delight you with the joyous sounds of New Orleans, including tunes from the first jazz record, and the subsequent timeless melodies that still seem fresh today. Special guests, The Curbside Trad Jazz band, will bring their youthful enthusiasm to the show as they entertain you with their take on traditional jazz.
