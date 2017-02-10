BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Jaleel Shaw
Jaleel Shaw, alto saxophonist, is currently a member of the Roy Haynes Quartet, Charles Mingus Big Band, and performs in various clubs in New York City and abroad with various groups, including the Jaleel Shaw Quintet. Jaleel grew up in Philadelphia, PA, where he studied with saxophonist Rayburn Wright, Robert Landham, and jazz instructor Lovette Hines, whose students have included Christian McBride and Joey Defrancesco... Read more.
