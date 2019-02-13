Birdland Jazz Club Announces Schedule...

Birdland Jazz Club Announces Schedule for 2/13-19

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its schedule for February 13-19. See all the new acts in the line up below: The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to present "Love Songs for V-Day," starring many Broadway performers as a benefit VDAY, a global movement to end violence against women and girls.

