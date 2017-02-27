Bionik Laboratories Appoints Malcolm G. Bock as Vice President of Engineering
Bionik Laboratories Corp. , a global pioneering robotics company focused on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders, announced today that it has appointed Malcolm G. Bock as Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Bock is an established and experienced leader in the development of medical devices.
