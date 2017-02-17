Big Band sound
Big Band sound The Glenn Miller Orchestra will bring the Big Band sound to the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 S. Main St., on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The appearance by the 16-member group that follows in the footsteps of the legendary band leader is the last show of the season presented by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
